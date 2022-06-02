iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:SUSC)

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.65. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $28.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 72.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter.

