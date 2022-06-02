iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.146 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.47. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $39.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,652,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,607,000 after purchasing an additional 269,954 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 796,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,006,000 after purchasing an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 351,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,675,000. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,462,000.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

