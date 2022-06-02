iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on June 7th

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.146 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of PFF opened at $34.47 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 208.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 42.8% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 52.5% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

