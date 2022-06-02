iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Purchased by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 823.1% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

IWB opened at $225.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $234.42 and its 200-day moving average is $245.69. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $209.78 and a one year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.