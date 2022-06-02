iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 40,655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 414,111 shares.The stock last traded at $136.76 and had previously closed at $136.76.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IWY. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 985.6% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 35,086 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,983,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

