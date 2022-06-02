iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 131,088 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,776,085 shares.The stock last traded at $250.97 and had previously closed at $253.64.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $255.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after buying an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,993,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,898,000 after buying an additional 753,260 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 96.9% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,828,000 after buying an additional 574,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,278,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 566,395 shares during the last quarter.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

