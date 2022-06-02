iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on June 7th

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.122 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:BGRN opened at $48.53 on Thursday. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.79 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGRN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 612.8% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 28,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 241,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 434.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter.

