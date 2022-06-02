Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
ITCB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
Itaú Corpbanca stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. Itaú Corpbanca has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.90.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1646 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
About Itaú Corpbanca (Get Rating)
Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.
