Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

ITCB has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

Itaú Corpbanca stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. Itaú Corpbanca has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $342.49 million during the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Corpbanca will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1646 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 22,983 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Itaú Corpbanca (Get Rating)

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.