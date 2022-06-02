Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 220 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on S&P Global from $497.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.79.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,468.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,559,780 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $332.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.49.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

