Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Acquires Shares of 969 Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243,817 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 759.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,321 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth $110,475,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,337,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 252.0% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,517,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $54.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $49.42 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.06.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

