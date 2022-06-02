Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 233 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Seagen by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $57,872.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,960,526.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,364.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,625,039 in the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SGEN opened at $134.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.75 and a 200 day moving average of $142.30. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.86% and a negative net margin of 41.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.33.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

