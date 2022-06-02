Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 2,368 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 349,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after acquiring an additional 90,402 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 720.2% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 265,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,588,000 after acquiring an additional 28,335 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 10.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 688,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,905,000 after buying an additional 64,994 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE stock opened at $66.85 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.13.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

ONEOK Profile (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.