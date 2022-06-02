Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $130,000 Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 211.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,212,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after acquiring an additional 20,194 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Guardant Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 105,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its position in Guardant Health by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 147,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,758,000 after acquiring an additional 98,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,016,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GH opened at $38.65 on Thursday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $133.82. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.40.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $96.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.71 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 107.20% and a negative return on equity of 62.68%. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.83.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

