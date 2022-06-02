Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $69,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 295,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,821,000 after buying an additional 103,979 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 912.4% during the third quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Synopsys by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 44,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,238,000 after buying an additional 15,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $316.86 on Thursday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.87 and a 1-year high of $377.60. The company has a market cap of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $302.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.41.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.45.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at $17,752,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

