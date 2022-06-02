Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $86,000 Stock Position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 125.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 10,355,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,197 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $19,246,000. Camber Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,850,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,816,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 743,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,614,000 after purchasing an additional 321,200 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.78.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $35.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 9.76 and a current ratio of 9.86. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.95.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.22. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 6,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $272,087.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,383,512.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 7,525 shares of company stock worth $302,085 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.