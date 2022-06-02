Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $55,000 in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of A10 Networks by 57.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

In other A10 Networks news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 21,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $268,804.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $988,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,976 shares of company stock worth $7,263,126 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks stock opened at $15.48 on Thursday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.94.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

