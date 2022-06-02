Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases Shares of 1,136 LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in LKQ by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 15,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in LKQ by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 400,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,034,000 after acquiring an additional 47,728 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in LKQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 155,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other LKQ news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.55 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.45. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $42.36 and a one year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barrington Research raised shares of LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.20.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

