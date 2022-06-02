Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 395 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LOW. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.84.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $191.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.62. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.22 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.08%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

