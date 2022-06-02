Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Sells 8,056 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,116 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 8,056 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 40.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $26,550,000 after buying an additional 123,781 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 9.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Foot Locker by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,269 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 29.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749,954 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $79,922,000 after acquiring an additional 399,876 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global downgraded Foot Locker to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Foot Locker in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.59.

NYSE FL opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.27. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $63.98.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

