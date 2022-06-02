Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Gap Down to $25.18

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.18, but opened at $24.20. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $24.15, with a volume of 56 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ITRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Ituran Location and Control from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd.

Get Ituran Location and Control alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $572.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Ituran Location and Control ( NASDAQ:ITRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 26.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRN. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,138,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,707,000 after buying an additional 1,184,619 shares during the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 2,259,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,366,000 after buying an additional 1,123,463 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,138,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,356,000 after buying an additional 168,311 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control during the 1st quarter worth $2,284,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 77,230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. The company's Telematics services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ituran Location and Control Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ituran Location and Control and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.