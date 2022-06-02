JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.70

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.70 and last traded at $18.70, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JCDXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered JCDecaux from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on JCDecaux from €21.00 ($22.58) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of JCDecaux from €17.60 ($18.92) to €16.90 ($18.17) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JCDecaux has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average is $23.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

