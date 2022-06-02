JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:JCSE) Quiet Period Will Expire on June 1st

JE Cleantech’s (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, June 1st. JE Cleantech had issued 3,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 22nd. The total size of the offering was $12,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
Shares of JCSE stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 16,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,504. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06. JE Cleantech has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $23.99.
JE Cleantech Company Profile
