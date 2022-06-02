Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,626,400 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of Juniper Networks worth $24,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 879 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $30.75 on Thursday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.55%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $181,204.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 885,260 shares in the company, valued at $28,877,181.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus Jewell sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $96,996.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,306. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

