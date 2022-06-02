Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kamada from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $206.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.86 and a beta of 0.99. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). Kamada had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kamada will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kamada by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Kamada by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Kamada in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Kamada by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 454,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Kamada by 24.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 9,701 shares during the period.

Kamada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

