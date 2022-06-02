Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Shares Gap Down to $28.95

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.95, but opened at $26.92. Karooooo shares last traded at $24.53, with a volume of 175 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on KARO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karooooo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Karooooo from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $543.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KARO. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Karooooo during the second quarter worth about $1,110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Karooooo by 15.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Gobi Capital LLC lifted its stake in Karooooo by 100.0% during the third quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,904,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Karooooo by 25.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers comprehensive fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers comprehensive pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; Communicator, a software application enabling mobile device tracking and user management; asset tracking for tracking and tracing moveable assets; asset recovery services that assists vehicle owners and insurance companies with the recovery of vehicles and other assets; and insurance telematics, which allows insurers to tailor premiums for commercial and consumer customers using analytics.

