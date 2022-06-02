Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 20.3% from the April 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 271,733 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 47,473 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $811,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 471,159 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 25,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KMF traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,893. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.76. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure has a 12-month low of $6.77 and a 12-month high of $9.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

