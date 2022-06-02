KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $47.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.77.

KBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,098,000 after buying an additional 108,191 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 0.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,800,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of KB Home by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,972,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,691,000 after purchasing an additional 92,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of KB Home by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,695 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,744,000 after purchasing an additional 139,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Home by 125.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,077,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.15. 1,240,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,637. KB Home has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

