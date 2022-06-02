KE (NYSE:BEKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. KE updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

BEKE stock traded up $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 539,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,533,107. KE has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $52.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.93, a P/E/G ratio of 18.50 and a beta of -1.54.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of KE by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of KE by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,912 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of KE by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of KE during the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in KE in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of KE in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.70 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.35.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

