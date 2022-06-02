Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $451.88

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 451.88 ($5.72) and traded as high as GBX 495.39 ($6.27). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 495 ($6.26), with a volume of 190,211 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.48) price target on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

The company has a market cap of £459.90 million and a PE ratio of 5.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 477.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 452.11.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is an increase from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.07. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 0.16%.

Kenmare Resources Company Profile (LON:KMR)

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

