Kevin L. Swartz Buys 1,000 Shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Stock

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) Director Kevin L. Swartz purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.70 per share, for a total transaction of $22,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,616. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Ames National stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.18. Ames National Co. has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $205.89 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.70.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Ames National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.
About Ames National (Get Rating)
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Adams, Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Polk, Marshall, Ringgold, Story, Taylor, and Union counties in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
