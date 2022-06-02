KeyFi (KEYFI) Price Hits $0.10

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One KeyFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000338 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar. KeyFi has a total market cap of $271,516.53 and $864.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,247.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13,555.26 or 0.45411914 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.55 or 0.00447407 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00031617 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 2,011.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000279 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app

KeyFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeyFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

