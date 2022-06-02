Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.17 EPS.

Shares of KEYS traded up $5.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.78. 677,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,170,302. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.41. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.92.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,343,000 after buying an additional 189,044 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $172,030,000 after purchasing an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 881,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $139,324,000 after purchasing an additional 119,685 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 852,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,809 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

