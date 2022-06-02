Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Short Interest Up 23.7% in May

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Shares of KRP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.34. 3,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $19.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.72%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 289.23%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $60,158,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total value of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,015,608 shares of company stock worth $60,411,170 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the first quarter worth $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KRP. Raymond James upped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet downgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

