Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KIRK. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland’s to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland’s from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $5.01 on Tuesday. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17.

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.37). Kirkland’s had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

In related news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $135,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KIRK. Osmium Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kirkland’s by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Osmium Partners LLC now owns 1,674,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after buying an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 386,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 145,366 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 115.4% during the 3rd quarter. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 103,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 148,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 77,595 shares during the last quarter. 77.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirkland's

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

