KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Shares Sold by DLD Asset Management LP

DLD Asset Management LP cut its holdings in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP’s holdings in KKR Acquisition Holdings I were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the fourth quarter valued at $974,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the fourth quarter valued at $977,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 985,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,603,000 after purchasing an additional 120,255 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the third quarter worth about $434,000. Institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,887. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.79 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77. KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $9.90.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

