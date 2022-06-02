KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Acquired by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 195.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 196,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.05% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $22,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 459.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,579 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 27,579 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $54.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.51 and a twelve month high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $943.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 13.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $94.00 to $81.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

