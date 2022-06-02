KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,716,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,477 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of KLA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,505,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,079,897,000 after acquiring an additional 33,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of KLA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $763,056,000 after acquiring an additional 218,658 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,880,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $808,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,891 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $356.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $287.44 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $341.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $372.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KLAC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.75.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

