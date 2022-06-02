Klaytn (KLAY) Market Capitalization Tops $1.20 Billion

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 1st. Klaytn has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and $58.30 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Klaytn has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,580.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,528.11 or 0.32050579 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003361 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.47 or 0.00435525 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00031620 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008763 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,782,297,981 coins and its circulating supply is 2,842,996,386 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the exchanges listed above.

