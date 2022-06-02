Konomi Network Reaches Market Cap of $4.17 Million (KONO)

Konomi Network (KONO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One Konomi Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0417 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. Konomi Network has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $537,308.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Konomi Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,071.54 or 1.00004529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002024 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konomi Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Konomi Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Konomi Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Konomi Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.