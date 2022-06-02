Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Trading Down 2.8% on Insider Selling

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $18.98 and last traded at $19.05. Approximately 2,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 195,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Specifically, major shareholder Corp Contran sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $129,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $562.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.02 million. Analysts expect that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.02%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,265,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,161,000 after buying an additional 63,844 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,163,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,581,000 after buying an additional 35,980 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,021,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after buying an additional 36,839 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 1.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 904,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kronos Worldwide by 49.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after buying an additional 260,189 shares during the period. 14.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

