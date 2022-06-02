Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Trading 16.8% Higher

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 16.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.71. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.60.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Landis+Gyr Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day moving average is $15.88.

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides integrated energy management solutions to utilities sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, energy data management, and advanced meter solutions.

