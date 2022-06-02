Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,050,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the April 30th total of 3,910,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $99,060.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 112,260 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $5,455,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 782,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,041,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,435 shares of company stock worth $12,166,588 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,501,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,803 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,727,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 289.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 40,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 29,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,209,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,577. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.23. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 1.14.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

