Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the April 30th total of 4,130,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 888,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

LAZ traded up $1.10 on Thursday, reaching $36.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,302. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Lazard has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $53.00.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. Lazard had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 59.55%. The firm had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Lazard’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Lazard’s payout ratio is 38.13%.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,806,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $338,313,000 after acquiring an additional 75,453 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after acquiring an additional 206,787 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,525,000 after acquiring an additional 150,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lazard by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,474,000 after acquiring an additional 547,737 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

