LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Short Interest Update

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the April 30th total of 2,020,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

LCII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

Shares of LCI Industries stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.58. 4,571 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.26. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $96.32 and a twelve month high of $163.33. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.43.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 18.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

In other LCI Industries news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total transaction of $422,467.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jamie Schnur purchased 3,250 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.79 per share, for a total transaction of $350,317.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,515 shares of company stock worth $2,966,138. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 22.2% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 61,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,116 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,887,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 525.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 16,591 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

About LCI Industries (Get Rating)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.