Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. Leju has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leju stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Leju were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 57.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 401 cities and various mobile applications.

