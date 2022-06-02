LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.20% of LendingTree worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 110.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 185.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,269,000 after buying an additional 34,543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of LendingTree by 6.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.67 per share, for a total transaction of $656,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TREE shares. Northland Securities lowered LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna cut their target price on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.89.

LendingTree stock opened at $60.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average of $108.30. LendingTree, Inc. has a one year low of $54.42 and a one year high of $228.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $769.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.62.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.40. LendingTree had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. LendingTree’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

