Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) Receives $13.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on LICY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. 24.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Li-Cycle stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.95. 3,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,050. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a current ratio of 27.12, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.26. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The business had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Li-Cycle will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Li-Cycle Company Profile

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

