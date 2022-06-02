Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Li-Cycle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

Li-Cycle stock opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a current ratio of 27.12. Li-Cycle has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $14.28.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Li-Cycle will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Li-Cycle by 400.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Li-Cycle by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. 24.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Li-Cycle (Get Rating)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

