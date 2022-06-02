Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,226,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.83% of Liberty Broadband worth $519,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 480.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 20,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 125,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.14.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $122.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.63. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $107.40 and a 12-month high of $194.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.