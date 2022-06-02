Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 497,600 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the April 30th total of 397,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 287,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other Liberty Latin America news, SVP John M. Winter sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $393,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone bought 567,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $4,599,594.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 567,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,599,602.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,144,302 shares of company stock valued at $9,289,089 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LILA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth $4,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth $2,265,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 1,445.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 246,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 230,811 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 2,379,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,749,000 after purchasing an additional 198,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Latin America by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 366,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 177,300 shares during the period. 18.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LILA opened at $9.24 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $14.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Liberty Latin America had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean and Networks, C&W Panama, Liberty Puerto Rico, VTR, and Costa Rica segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.